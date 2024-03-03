Jordan, US conduct joint aid airdrops to Gaza

The US Air Force said its three planes carried 66 bundles containing about 38,000 meals.

Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 3rd March 2024 10:16 am IST
Jordan, US conduct joint aid airdrops to Gaza
A photo released on March 2, 2024, by the Jordanian Armed Forces, shows what it said was food aid to be air-dropped to Gaza in an operation with the United States (US). Photo: Reuters

Amman: Jordan and the US have jointly carried out airdrops of aid to Gaza, the first time that the US participated in the multinational humanitarian effort.

Two aircraft from the Jordan Armed Forces airdropped in the northern Gaza Strip, while three aircraft belonging to the US Air Force airdropped in the south, the state-run Petra news agency reported on Saturday.

The US Air Force said its three planes carried 66 bundles containing about 38,000 meals, Xinhua news agency reported.

Jordan has been air-dropping supplies directly to Gaza and sending aid planes to Egypt’s North Sinai since November last year.

Some of the operations involve cooperation with other countries, including the UAE, Egypt, France, and Britain, among others.

