Jordanian army arrests nine drug smugglers on border with Syria

The army also seized weapons and drugs, which included nearly 4.93 million Captagon pills and 12,858 km of hashish.

Jordanian soldiers patrol the border with Syria (Photo: AFP)

Amman: The Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army have announced that its border guards had arrested nine smugglers after armed clashes along the country’s northern border with Syria.

The army also claimed it had killed and wounded several smugglers during the clashes that began at dawn on Monday, while an unspecified number of border guards were lightly or moderately injured, the state-run Petra news agency reported as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

The army also seized weapons and drugs, which included nearly 4.93 million Captagon pills and 12,858 km of hashish, according to Petra.

The Jordanian Army said there have been more infiltration and smuggling attempts and an increasing number of armed clashes along the border in the past few days. One border guard was killed and another was wounded in previous clashes, Petra reported.

