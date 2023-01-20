Jordanian court issues ruling in 2017 Israeli embassy incident

Amman: A Jordanian court has ordered the Israeli embassy in Amman to pay 357,000 Jordanian dinars (Rs 4,08,32,055) to a driver who was shot and wounded by an embassy guard, in an incident in which two Jordanians were killed in 2017, local media reported.
Maher Fares Ibrahim, a Jordanian driver, had filed a lawsuit against the Israeli embassy, the subject of which was a claim for compensation for material and moral damages, an allowance for a period of disability and an allowance for lack of earning ability (permanent partial disability 80 per cent).
As per media reports, On July 24, 2017, Maher was at the embassy to deliver furniture, when the embassy guard killed two Jordanians, Muhammad al-Jawawdeh and Bashar al-Hamarneh, and injured Maher following a dispute.
It is reported at that time, the Jordanian authorities allowed the guard to leave Jordan after being interrogated.