This Dubai hotel is offering staycations for just Dh 5; know details

Abu Dhabi: Looking for someplace for a staycation in Dubai this month without bludgeoning your budget? Worry not. Here are the best staycations in Dubai under Dirhams 5 (Rs 110).

Aloft Palm Jumeirah, Dubai is celebrating its fifth anniversary by offering select rooms for just Dirhams 5 per night.

The Dirhams 5 rate applies to a limited number of loft-inspired rooms that can only be booked on January 20 from midnight. This will be valid for stays from Saturday, January 21 to January 31. Those interested can find the promotional offer on the hotel’s official website.

In addition, between Saturday, January 21 and Wednesday, January 25 there will also be a 50 percent discount on places to eat and drink between 4 pm and 9 pm.

Located on Palm Jumeirah, a stay here will give you access to a stretch of beach overlooking the Gulf, a rooftop pool and tranquil views from your room.

Part of the Marriott International group, the Aloft promises plush beds, walk-in showers with rainfall heads, and 9-foot ceilings.

To grab this opportunity, visit Aloft palm’s website and stay updated on Instagram and Facebook.