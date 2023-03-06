Jordan’s king urges restoring calm in Palestinian territories

Amman: King Abdullah II of Jordan has underlined the need to de-escalate and restore calm in the Palestinian territories, as well as cease any unilateral measures that undermine stability and peace prospects.

He made the remarks on Sunday at a meeting in Amman with US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin.

During the meeting, the king urged stepping up efforts to create a political horizon that would pave the way towards relaunching Palestinian-Israeli negotiations, to reach just and comprehensive peace on the basis of the two-state solution, according to a statement by the Royal Hashemite Court.

The king stressed the importance of establishing an independent, sovereign and viable Palestinian state on the June 4, 1967, lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital, Xinhua news agency reported.

Discussions also covered the latest regional developments, efforts to reach political solutions to crises in the region, and regional and international efforts to counter terrorism within a holistic approach.