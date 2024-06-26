Journalist stabbed to death in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur

The victim has been identified as Shivshankar Jha, who suffered multiple stab wounds and excessive blood loss on Wednesday morning.

Published: 26th June 2024
A local journalist was stabbed to death by unidentified assailants in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district. 

The incident occurred at Pakad Chowk under Maniyari police station late on Tuesday night (June 25). The victim, identified as Shivshankar Jha, was returning home located in Madipur village on a bike when he was attacked.

Though he was rushed to Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH), Jha, who suffered multiple stab wounds and excessive blood loss succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday morning.

Police have detained two suspects so far in relation to the case. Preliminary investigations revealed that the transaction of money could be one of the reasons for the journalist’s murder. Besides, his enmity with liquor mafias also appeared in the investigation, said sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Animesh Chandra Gyani adding a special team has been constituted to nab the murderers.

“We have constituted a special team to crack this case. The investigating team is scanning the CCTV footage to get some clues. We are also investigating the call details of the victim,” Gyani said.

