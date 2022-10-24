Journey of Rishi Sunak from Oxford University to frontrunner for UK PM

Rishi Sunak who is a graduate of Oxford University became the frontrunner for the next Prime Minister of the United Kingdom after Boris Johnson took himself out of the race on Sunday.

After the former PM’s decision, it is likely that Sunak will finally become the first Indian-origin head of the UK government. After the announcement, Sunak tweeted, ‘I want to fix our economy, unite our Party and deliver for our country.’

The United Kingdom is a great country but we face a profound economic crisis.



That’s why I am standing to be Leader of the Conservative Party and your next Prime Minister.



I want to fix our economy, unite our Party and deliver for our country.

The 24-year-old former finance minister is praised for his COVID-19 economic rescue package that prevented mass unemployment in the country.

Rishi Sunak graduated from Oxford University

Rishi Sunak who is an Indian origin is the son of a pharmacist mother and a National Health Service (NHS) general practitioner (GP) father.

His grandparents were from Punjab and had migrated to East Africa for a better life. However, due to anti-Indian sentiment there, Sunak’s grandfather shifted to Britain.

Born in Southhampton, Sunak did his schooling at an educational institution in the UK and later graduated from Oxford University.

In 2009, he married Akshata Murty, daughter of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy. The couple has two daughters.

In 2015, he entered the UK Parliament as an MP from Richmond, Yorkshire. He became Chancellor of the Exchequer in February 2020.

Non-domiciled tax status of Rishi Sunak’s wife

His wife’s non-domiciled tax status is always criticized by many as it helps her save around 20 million pounds in tax amount.

Currently, his wife who is an Indian national pays tax on only income generated in the UK and not on the dividend from the shares she holds in Infosys.

India-UK relations

The proposed India-UK free trade agreement (FTA) was in the news after UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman made controversial remarks on visas.

It is a known fact that the ease of movement of students and professionals is crucial to India’s objectives as part of a new trade deal.

Despite it, Braverman expressed reservations over what she feared would be an open borders migration policy with India under an FTA.

It may be noted that Braverman was a supporter of Brexit. Rishi Sunak was also one of the supporters of the policy.

Liz Truss to get 115, 000 pounds per annum

Meanwhile, despite serving for the shortest tenure as UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss can claim a salary of 115, 000 pounds per annum.

Her resignation after 45 days in the office makes her the shortest-serving Prime Minister in Britain’s history. The second shortest-serving prime minister was George Canning, who served for 119 days before he died in office in 1827.

The 47-year-old was faced with one of the toughest in-trays in the top job as a result of the spiralling cost-of-living crisis in the country.