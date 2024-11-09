Journo Rana Ayyub’s number leaked; harassed via texts, calls

A prominent Indian journalist and author, Rana Ayyub has become a target of vicious harassment after her phone number was leaked on X by a right-wing account known as “Hindutva Knight”. This incident has exacerbated the ongoing threats she faced throughout her career, particularly from the supporters of the ruling BJP and its associates.

Ayyub flags concern

Ayyub, who gained recognition for her book “Gujarat Files: Anatomy of a Cover-Up” which investigated the 2002 Gujarat riots, expressed her grave concern regarding the implications of the leak of her personal data and phone number. She underlined this incident as part of more systemic attempts to suppress dissent in the country of India.

Ayyub shared that she received death and rape threats, which caused her to switch off her phone to avoid any potential danger. Recalling her ordeal in a social media post, she revealed that her family was terrified, and they spent the whole night consoling her during this distressing time.

Tagging the Mumbai police on X, Ayubb wrote, “I have lived a nightmare. At around 1 am tonight, this right-wing handle posted my number on Twitter and asked his followers to text me. My phone did not stop ringing through the night. Video calls, obscene Whats app msgs. Hello, @MumbaiPolice @NCWIndia this was targeted harassment”.

“I have an archived link to the tweet where people are posting their screenshots of their text msgs to this guy. I was woken up at 1 am and could not sleep the night. It has been a traumatic night for me and my family. This is doxxing, threatening in public @Support”. she added.

I have an archived link to the tweet where people are posting their screenshots of their text msgs to this guy. I was woken up at 1 am and could not sleep the night. It has been a traumatic night for me and my family. This is doxxing, threatening in public @Support — Rana Ayyub (@RanaAyyub) November 8, 2024

‘Hindutva Knight’

In recent years, India has witnessed a troubling rise in the activities of right-wing extremist groups on social media platforms where they openly encourage violence against minorities, particularly Muslims.

The now-deactivated “Hindutva Knight” account has been in the spotlight for its part in fostering anti-Muslim discourse and encouraging the doxing of specific people, especially Muslim women.

Operated by a man reportedly from Bihar, the account has repeatedly posted personal details and photographs of Muslim persons, along with calls to action to attack them.

In addition, the notorious bully harasess those who criticize the BJP or express dissent against Hindutva ideologies.

Police complaint

Ayyub noted that, although she has filed multiple complaints to the Mumbai police regarding these threats, few concrete measures have been taken to address them.

While expressing disappointment, Ayyub said that this failure of authorities to respond to complaints concerning their harassment online is typical of a new phenomenon where journalists are frequently bullied online but no punitive measures are taken against the perpetrators. “I want to assert that numerous females in media industries who oppose right-wing politics face the same harassment and threats, she added.

Meanwhile, Ayyub informed that she filed a written complaint at the cybercrime headquarters. “I have filed a written complaint at the cybercrime headquarters in BKC. The phone calls and harassment have not stopped. Hope the @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice acts on the complaint and walks the talk on women’s safety. Arrest the culprits,” she wrote.

I have filed a written complaint at the cybercrime headquarters in BKC. The phone calls and harassment have not stopped. Hope the @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice acts on the complaint and walks the talk on women’s safety. Arrest the culprits pic.twitter.com/GJZwDkuvvM — Rana Ayyub (@RanaAyyub) November 8, 2024

Condemnation from journalist community

The particular incident has sparked widespread outrage with people calling for strict action. The journalistic community also expressed their outrage on social media while highlighting the plight of female journalists in India.

The incident has also garnered international condemnation. Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), an international organisation that promotes press freedom and defends the rights of journalists also commended the incident. The organisation head Beh Lih Yi expressed her solidarity with Ayyub and wrote, “We’re proud of @RanaAyyub ‘s work as a journalist. This relentless intimidation has to stop #India”.

We're proud of @RanaAyyub's work as a journalist. This relentless intimidation has to stop #India https://t.co/GFC26AqXmZ — Beh Lih Yi 馬麗怡 (@behlihyi) November 8, 2024

India-based Journalist Fatima Khan wrote, “Hi @MumbaiPolice this qualifies as doxxing and harassment. Arrest the handle responsible for this.”

Hi @MumbaiPolice this qualifies as doxxing and harassment. Arrest the handle responsible for this https://t.co/DnTREK4Zk5 — Fatima Khan (@khanthefatima) November 8, 2024

The prominent RJ Artist Sayema also expressed her solidarity with Ayyub and wrote, “This is horrific. Traumatising, to say the least. These goons, masquerading as right-wing handles are going a little too far. Please take the harshest legal action against these @MumbaiPolice @MahaCyber1 Hope you are okay, Rana. Complete solidarity”.

This is horrific. Traumatising, to say the least. These goons, masquerading as right wing handles are going a little too beyond. Please take harshest legal action against these @MumbaiPolice @MahaCyber1

Hope you are okay, Rana.

Complete solidarity. https://t.co/PAzRpSHPMb — Sayema (@_sayema) November 8, 2024

This incident draws parallels to previous cases involving online harassment campaigns against female journalists, such as the Bulli Bai and Sulli Deals incidents, where right-wing accounts shared images of Muslim women and auctioned them online.