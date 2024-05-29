JP Nadda campaigns for LS polls in Kolkata

Kolkata: BJP National President JP Nadda waves to supporters during an election roadshow in support of the partys candidate from Kolkata South constituency Debasree Chaudhuri ahead of the seventh phase of Lok Sabha polls, in Kolkata, Wednesday, May 29, 2024. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra) Kolkata: BJP National President JP Nadda and West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar during an election roadshow in support of the partys candidate from Kolkata South constituency Debasree Chaudhuri ahead of the seventh phase of Lok Sabha polls, in Kolkata, Wednesday, May 29, 2024. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)