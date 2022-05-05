JP Nadda reaches Hyderabad, receives warm welcome from BJP

Hyderabad: President of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Jagat Prakash Nadda was warmly received by the Telangana BJP representatives on Thursday. He will attend a public meeting at Mahabubnagar as part of the state unit president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s ongoing ‘padayatra’.

“The welcome I received upon my arrival in Hyderabad will forever be memorable to me. The affection and love that our karyakartas and @BJP4Telangana leaders bestowed upon me has left me humbled and eternally grateful,” Nadda tweeted.

The ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’, a walkathon undertaken by MP Bandi Sanjay, entered its 22nd day on Thursday.

BJP central leader incharge of party affairs in Telangana Tarun Chugh said the yatra was “aimed at liberating Telangana from family rule and to achieve golden Telangana with double engine growth.”