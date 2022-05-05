JP Nadda reaches Hyderabad, receives warm welcome from BJP

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Shreya Srikonda  |   Published: 5th May 2022 6:02 pm IST
BJP president JP Nadda reaches Hyderabad. (Photo: Twitter/JPNadda)

Hyderabad: President of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Jagat Prakash Nadda was warmly received by the Telangana BJP representatives on Thursday. He will attend a public meeting at Mahabubnagar as part of the state unit president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s ongoing ‘padayatra’.

“The welcome I received upon my arrival in Hyderabad will forever be memorable to me. The affection and love that our karyakartas and @BJP4Telangana leaders bestowed upon me has left me humbled and eternally grateful,” Nadda tweeted.

The ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’, a walkathon undertaken by MP Bandi Sanjay, entered its 22nd day on Thursday.

MS Education Academy

BJP central leader incharge of party affairs in Telangana Tarun Chugh said the yatra was “aimed at liberating Telangana from family rule and to achieve golden Telangana with double engine growth.”

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button