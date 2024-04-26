JP Nadda to visit Telangana, hold meetings in Hyderabad on April 29

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) chief JP Nadda will visit Telangana on April 29 to boost the party’s chances in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in the state.

The saffron party in a press release informed that Nadda will preside at public meetings in Kothagudem (10 am), Mahabubabad (12 pm) and will be in Malkajgiri and Quthbullapur in the evening.

Telangana is going to the ballot on May 13, as per the schedule released by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Union home minister Amit Shah conducted a public meeting in Siddipet on April 25 in support of the party’s Medak Lok Sabha candidate M Raghunandan Rao.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be in Telangana on April 30, May 3 and 4 for the campaign.

On April 30, he will attend a public meeting in Andole followed by an interaction with IT employees in Serlingampally, Hyderabad along with meetings with notable individuals from various fields in the city.

On May 3, he will address public meetings in Warangal, Bhuvanagiri and Nalgonda. On May 4, the Prime Minister will address meetings in Narayanpet and Vikarabad, the party said.