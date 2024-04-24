PM Modi to campaign in Telangana, to be in Hyderabad on April 30

Union home minister Amit Shah will also address a public meeting in Siddipet on Wednesday, April 24 and will campaign for Medak BJP candidate M Raghunandan Rao, the party said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo)

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Telangana on April 30, May 3 and 4 to campaign for the Lok Sabha polls.

On April 30, he will attend a public meeting in Andole followed by an interaction with IT employees in Serlingampally, Hyderabad along with meetings with notable individuals from various fields in the city.

On May 3, he will address public meetings in Warangal, Bhuvanagiri and Nalgonda. On May 4, the Prime Minister will address meetings in Narayanpet and Vikarabad, the party said.

Amit Shah in Siddipet tomorrow

Union home minister Amit Shah will address a public meeting in Siddipet on Wednesday, April 25 and will campaign for Medak BJP candidate M Raghunandan Rao, the party said.

Telangana is going to the ballot in the fourth phase, on May 13, as per the schedule released by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

