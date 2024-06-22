Jr NTR, Bobby Deol rumoured to share screen space for first time

Hyderabad: Tollywood superstar Jr NTR has created a buzz in the entertainment world with the announcement of his new project. Teaming up with the acclaimed director Prashanth Neel, known for his masterful storytelling and cinematic brilliance, this film is set to be a pan-Indian venture.

Prashanth Neel, currently working on the final version of the script, plans to present Jr NTR in a role that promises to be both intriguing and challenging. According to whispers in the industry, the film has been tentatively titled Dragon, and Jr. NTR’s character will show negative shades, adding depth and complexity to his portrayal.

In an exciting development, Bollywood actor Bobby Deol is rumored to be cast as the antagonist. Deol, who has recently garnered acclaim for his intense performances, especially in the hit film “Animal,” is expected to bring a formidable presence to the screen. If these rumors hold true, audiences can look forward to a thrilling face-off between Jr. NTR and Bobby Deol, making for a gripping narrative.

Adding to the star-studded cast, Rashmika Mandanna is speculated to play the female lead. Mandanna, known for her charming screen presence and acting prowess, is anticipated to bring her unique charisma to this high-profile project.

While the anticipation for this new project builds, Jr. NTR fans also have another treat in store. Karan Johar’s production house has taken up the distribution of Devara: Part 1 in the North belt.

Meanwhile, Prashanth Neel is juggling his time between this exciting new project and the much-awaited sequel “Salaar Part 2: Shouryanga Parvam,” starring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Neel’s dedication to delivering top-notch cinema continues to keep fans eagerly awaiting his next cinematic venture.

Devara marks the Telugu debut of both Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor, adding a pan-Indian appeal to the project directed by Koratala Siva. The film, which was earlier scheduled to be released on October 10, will now hit theatres on September 27.