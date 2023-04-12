Jr NTR enters Rs 100cr club, details inside

Hyderabad: Jr NTR has made headlines yet again, this time for his whopping Rs 100 crore remuneration for his next project. This makes him one of the highest-paid Telugu actors and sets a new industry standard.

Jr NTR’s belief in his upcoming project, ‘NTR 30,’ is palpable, and he believes it will be a game-changer that will shatter box office records. His fans in India are eager to see him in action, and his blockbuster track record only adds to the excitement.

Entering the Rs 100 crore club takes a lot of hard work and dedication, and Jr NTR has certainly earned it. He has established himself as one of the industry’s most bankable actors, and his record-breaking pay is a testament to his talent and star power. Apart from Jr. NTR, two other Tollywood celebrities, Prabhas and Allu Arjun, are charging the same remuneration.

Jr NTR’s Bollywood debut has also contributed to his current remuneration, and it’s only a matter of time before his upcoming projects break even more records. He is about to take the industry by storm, and we can’t wait to see what he has in store for us.

Finally, Jr NTR’s next remuneration of Rs 100 crore reflects his talent, hard work, and dedication to the craft. With his upcoming projects, he is poised to rule the box office, and his fans are in for a treat. The industry better brace itself because Taarak is about to take over!