Jr NTR fans arrested for killing goats to celebrate actors’ B’day

Hyderabad: In the realm of celebrity fandom, there are countless stories of admirers who go to extraordinary lengths to express their love for their favourite stars. From following them on social media to celebrating their birthdays like festivals, fans often find creative and sometimes bizarre ways to demonstrate their love and support.

One such incident is making headlines in which Tollywood‘s popular actor Jr NTR fans sacrificed two goats and spilled their blood on the actor’s banner as part of his birthday celebrations. According to the reports, nine fans of the RRR actor were arrested by the police in Karnataka’s Robertsonpet for their alleged involvement in sacrificial activities.

Jr NTR enjoys a massive fan following and his fans are always there to support and cheer him. His popularity increased across India and the globe after RRR’s success.

It is reported that fans spilled the blood of goats on Jr NTR’s flexi banners outside a theatre as part of the actor’s birthday celebrations. He celebrated his 40th birthday on May 20.

The persons who were arrested for doing illegal activity were identified as P Siva Naga Raju, K Sai, G Sai, D Naga Bhushanam, V Sai, P Nageswara Rao, Y Dharani, P Siva, and B Anil Kumar.

On the professional front, Jr NTR made his Bollywood debut with Yash Raj Films’ War 2.