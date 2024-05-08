Jr NTR fans in Hyderabad unite for blood donation drive

Hyderabad: In a touching tribute to Jr NTR, over 300 fans organized a blood donation drive in Hyderabad ahead of his birthday on May 20. The much-celebrated “Man of Masses,” enjoys a huge fan following, and this noble initiative showcases their admiration and social responsibility.

Amidst the actor’s packed schedule, this gesture by the fans stands out as a testament to their love and respect for Jr. NTR. The blood donation drive was held in collaboration with the ‘Thalassemia And Sickle Cell Society Vuppala Venkaiah Memorial Blood Bank’. The goal was to support patients battling Thalassemia, a genetic blood disorder that requires regular blood transfusions for treatment.

A total of 3️⃣0️⃣0️⃣units of blood were donated. This is not a small number in this extremely hot summer. We are really delighted that we donated blood to thalassemia children in the honor of our demigod @tarak9999 anna. Thank you to each and every tarak anna fan that attended this… pic.twitter.com/u4KbYR0kTO — NandipaTi MuRali (@NtrMurali9999) May 5, 2024

Marking Jr. NTR’s birthday, his fans set a commendable example by donating blood. This act of kindness goes beyond mere celebration; it provides essential support to those in need.

Mohammed Jali, representing the Thalassemia And Sickle Cell Society, expressed his gratitude and surprise at the turnout. The successful collection of blood units emphasized the joy of contributing to a noble cause in honor of their beloved actor, NTR.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Jr NTR is gearing up for his upcoming project titled Devara: Part I, which will also mark the debut of Janhvi Kapoor in the industry. Additionally, he is involved in the production of the highly anticipated Bollywood movie War 2.