Jr. NTR flaunts his muscular back as he preps for ‘Dragon’

Mumbai: Superstar Jr. NTR has upped his ante for his next film, tentatively titled “Dragon,” as he showcased his muscular back while prepping for the Prashanth Neel movie.

Jr. NTR took to Instagram, where he shared a picture of himself. In the image, the actor’s back is towards the camera. He is shown flaunting his chiselled back and beefed up biceps as he posed for a picture at the gym.

For the caption, he simply wrote: “Built. Not bought. #NTRNeel @kumarmannava @ntrneelfilm.”

The film reportedly also features Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor and Biju Menon. As per a synopsis, the film is an “action saga” with “emotionally charged incidents that take place over a periodic timeline people’s lives were all connected. In 1969, in the area where the borders of China, Bhutan, and India’s Golden Triangle meet.”

As per reports, the next shoot schedule for Dragon is expected to begin soon. Other details about the film are still underwraps.

It was last year, when Jr. NTR made his debut in Hindi cinema with Ayan Mukerji’s War 2, which also stars Hrithik Roshan. The film is a sequel to the 2019 film War. It also featured names such as Kiara Advani, Ashutosh Rana and Anil Kapoor in key roles.

As per a synopsis, the film follows Kabir Dhaliwal, a former RAW agent, who, after going rogue, becomes a major threat to national security, and a special units officer, Vikram Chelapathi, is assigned to neutralise him.

Made on an estimated budget of Rs. 300–400 crore, it is one of the most expensive Indian films ever made.

In Telugu cinema, he was seen in “Devara: Part 1”, which also stars Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Prakash Raj, Srikanth and Shine Tom Chacko.

The film follows Devara, chieftain of a coastal village, who feuds with his counterpart Bhaira over arms smuggling through the Red Sea. As per reports, the shoot for the second part of the duology will start soon.