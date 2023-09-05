Jr NTR is charging BOMB for Bollywood debut, check here

Hyderabad: Jr NTR, whose star has risen to pan-Indian acclaim because of the blockbuster success of RRR, is now gearing gearing up for his big Bollywood debut. The excitement is palpable as he teams up with superstar Hrithik Roshan for the much-anticipated War 2. But, do you know how much Tarak, who is one of the highest paid actors in Tollywood, is charging for his Hindi debut? Scroll down to know.

Jr NTR remuneration for War 2

The hottest topic in Mumbai’s film circles is Jr NTR’s massive remuneration for this project—an eye-popping Rs 50 crores! Yash Raj Films, the film’s production powerhouse, has enthusiastically accepted the star’s financial terms.

Jr NTR’s character in War 2 is said to be drenched in enigmatic shades of villainy, evoking memories of the beloved Dhoom series’ iconic antagonists. Expect a performance that exudes the charismatic style that has become synonymous with this exceptionally talented actor.

To add to the fervour, director Ayan Mukherjee recently visited Hyderabad to forge a collaborative synergy with NTR, honing the project to perfection. These intriguing developments have put the spotlight squarely on this star-studded extravaganza. Keep an eye out for more details about this highly anticipated cinematic event.

On the work front, Jr NTR will next be seen in Tollywood film Devara.