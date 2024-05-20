Jr NTR, ‘KGF’ director Prashanth Neel team up for new film

Currently, Jr NTR is gearing up for the release of his upcoming action film titled 'Devara: Chapter 1'.

Jr NTR, 'KGF' director Prashanth Neel team up for new film
Jr NTR and Prashanth Neel (Twitter)

Mumbai: On actor Jr NTR’s 41st birthday on Monday, it was announced that he and ‘KGF’ director Prashanth Neel will be teaming up for their next film, which is currently titled ‘NTR 31’.

The official handle of production house Mythri Movie Makers took to X and posted the first look, featuring the hashtag “#NTRNEEL” and the message “Happy birthday man of masses NTR” written on it.

The post also mentioned that shooting will commence from August 2024.

“Happy Birthday to the ‘MAN OF MASSES’ @tarak9999 – Team #NTRNeel. Shoot begins in August 2024. Brace yourself for a powerhouse project #HappyBirthdayNTR #PrashanthNeel @NTRArtsOfficial,” the caption read.

Other details about the film are still under wraps.

Currently, Jr NTR is gearing up for the release of his upcoming action film titled ‘Devara: Chapter 1’.

The film also stars Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Prakash Raj, among many others.

The first part of this two-part film is set against coastal lands.

