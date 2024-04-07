Jr NTR misses chance to earn Rs 100 crore, here’s how

Hyderabad: The Telugu film industry is all about anticipation, box-office figures, and star power. And in this dynamic setup, if there is one actor who has made waves with his charismatic screen presence, powerful performances, and mesmerizing dance moves, it is Jr NTR.

The Rs 100 Crore Milestone

Jr NTR has had a very successful career in the last few years. His movie RRR, which was directed by S. S. Rajamouli, put him in the Rs 100 crore club. The movie was a huge hit all over the world, and this further proved Jr NTR’s worth at the box office. His fans were very happy, and so was the industry.

The Missed Opportunity: Devara

The film Devara was initially scheduled to release on April 5th. The movie is creating huge buzz with discussions about the box office opening numbers. With summer release advantage and no other superstar films clashing around.

Jr NTR from Devara’s new poster (Instagram)

Devara Opening Day Buzz

If Devara had been released as planned, with good music and a trailer, it might have made Rs 100 crore gross on its first day alone. The pre-release hype, NTR’s popularity, and the overall box-office situation would have contributed to making it a blockbuster hit.

Devara’s first installment will be released in theaters on October 10th. According to sources, Jr NTR will portray a dual character in the film, taking on both the roles of a father and son.

The film features Bollywood stars Saif Ali Khan and debuting Telugu actress Janhvi Kapoor. It’s the second collaboration between Jr NTR and director Koratala Siva, following their successful 2016 film Janatha Garage.

Devara, which is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The film also features Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko, Narain, Kalaiyarasan, Murali Sharma, and Abhimanyu Singh in supporting roles. The film will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada languages.