Jr NTR misses chance to earn Rs 100 crore, here’s how

The film Devara was initially scheduled to release on April 5th. The movie is creating huge buzz with discussions about the box office opening numbers

Photo of Chandra Mouli Chandra Mouli|   Published: 7th April 2024 1:00 pm IST
Jr NTR misses chance to earn Rs 100 crore, here's how
Jr.NTR's Devara. (Source: Instagram)

Hyderabad: The Telugu film industry is all about anticipation, box-office figures, and star power. And in this dynamic setup, if there is one actor who has made waves with his charismatic screen presence, powerful performances, and mesmerizing dance moves, it is Jr NTR.

The Rs 100 Crore Milestone

Jr NTR has had a very successful career in the last few years. His movie RRR, which was directed by S. S. Rajamouli, put him in the Rs 100 crore club. The movie was a huge hit all over the world, and this further proved Jr NTR’s worth at the box office. His fans were very happy, and so was the industry.

The Missed Opportunity: Devara

The film Devara was initially scheduled to release on April 5th. The movie is creating huge buzz with discussions about the box office opening numbers. With summer release advantage and no other superstar films clashing around.

MS Education Academy
Massive budget of Jr NTR's Devara: Part 1 is Rs…
Jr NTR from Devara’s new poster (Instagram)

Devara Opening Day Buzz

If Devara had been released as planned, with good music and a trailer, it might have made Rs 100 crore gross on its first day alone. The pre-release hype, NTR’s popularity, and the overall box-office situation would have contributed to making it a blockbuster hit.

Also Read
Jr NTR’s upcoming movie Devara faces troubles, deets inside

Devara’s first installment will be released in theaters on October 10th. According to sources, Jr NTR will portray a dual character in the film, taking on both the roles of a father and son.

The film features Bollywood stars Saif Ali Khan and debuting Telugu actress Janhvi Kapoor. It’s the second collaboration between Jr NTR and director Koratala Siva, following their successful 2016 film Janatha Garage.

Devara, which is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The film also features Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko, Narain, Kalaiyarasan, Murali Sharma, and Abhimanyu Singh in supporting roles. The film will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada languages.

Tags
Photo of Chandra Mouli Chandra Mouli|   Published: 7th April 2024 1:00 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Tollywood News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button