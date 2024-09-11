Jr NTR sports new Audemars Piguet watch for Devara event, check price

Hyderabad: Jr NTR, one of the biggest stars in Telugu cinema, is not only known for his great acting but also for his amazing fashion sense. As he gears up for the release of his new movie Devara: Part 1, fans can’t wait to see him back in action. Directed by Koratala Siva, the movie is set to release on September 27th, and the buzz around it is growing every day.

Devara is special because it marks Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor’s debut in Telugu cinema. Fans are excited to see her share the screen with Jr NTR. On top of that, Saif Ali Khan plays a major role in the film, which adds to the excitement. With such a star-studded cast, the movie has everyone talking.

Jr NTR’s Love for Fashion and Watches

Jr NTR is well known for his love of luxury watches and high-end fashion. Recently, he was spotted in Mumbai looking sharp as ever, but what caught everyone’s attention was the Audemars Piguet (AP) Royal Oak Concept Split Chronograph GMT Large Date watch he was wearing. This fancy watch has a stunning price of Rs 2.1 crore. It’s clear that Jr NTR has a taste for the finer things in life!

Promotions in Full Swing

Jr NTR along with the team Kickstarted Devara promotions in the North with The Great Indian Kapil show#Devara #DevaraOnSep27th @tarak9999 @DevaraMoviepic.twitter.com/ir2iHg3MPT — Jon | Michael | Tyrion (@tyrion_jon) September 9, 2024

The promotions for Devara are in full gear, and Jr NTR, along with Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, are busy getting the word out about the film. They are focusing a lot on reaching audiences in Hindi-speaking areas to create more buzz. One of the standout moments of the promotion was their appearance on Netflix’s The Great Indian Kapil Show with Kapil Sharma, where they had a lot of fun.

Devara to Be Released in Two Parts

In an exciting twist, it’s been revealed that Devara will be released in two parts. Saif Ali Khan plays the villain in the first part, while rumors suggest that Bobby Deol might be the bad guy in the second part. This has only made fans even more eager to watch both parts of the movie.

While fans are eagerly waiting for Devara, Jr NTR is also preparing for his Bollywood debut in War 2, where he’ll star alongside Hrithik Roshan. After the huge success of RRR, this is a big moment for Jr NTR as he expands his reach beyond Telugu films. It’s clear that his popularity is growing all across India.