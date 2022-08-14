Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli to be nominated for Oscars?

Hyderabad: Tollywood film RRR is touted to be one of the biggest Indian films of 2022 and rightly so. From the spell-binding visual effects to the splendid soundtrack and background score, the film had the audience in a tight hold. Who can forget SS Rajamouli’s ace direction which gave us the riveting performances by Jr NTR and Ram Charan? They indeed make a powerful trio that has been breaking all records, worldwide.

Recently, RRR received rare recognition from Google. Furthermore, it also reached new heights by getting multiple nominations for Saturn Awards. The nominations included Best Action/Adventure Film, Best Direction & Best International Film.

Now, in another good news for fans, Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli, and RRR have a high chance of being nominated for the coveted Academy Awards aka Oscars.

Yes, you read that right! A prestigious Hollywood magazine ‘Variety‘ has mentioned Jr NTR as one of the possible contenders for the Oscars best actor award in the unranked category.

Furthermore, it has mentioned SS Rajamouli and RRR as the possible contenders for the Oscars best director and best film awards in the unranked category, respectively.

Check it out here:

Within no time this prediction by Variety has gone viral and has left fans in a frenzy. Many took to social media to express their joy and happiness.

Well, if RRR manages to get even one nomination for the Oscars, it will be a huge deal for the Telugu film industry.

Do you think Jr NTR will be nominated for the Oscars? Comment down below.