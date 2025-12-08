Jr NTR takes legal step to defend his personality rights

Hyderabad: Jr NTR is one of the biggest stars in Tollywood. He enjoys massive popularity, a strong global fan base and a powerful screen presence. With every film, his reach continues to grow and his image carries huge value in the entertainment world as well as the digital space.

In recent times, misuse of celebrity photos and videos has become a serious problem. Many online platforms have started using the names and images of stars without permission. These are often used for promotions, product sales or for creating fake and harmful content. Because of this, several well known actors have already approached the courts seeking protection of their personal rights.

Now, Jr NTR has joined this list. The actor has filed a case requesting the protection of his personality rights, which include his name, photo, voice and overall identity. His team pointed out that some social media accounts and e commerce sites were using his image without approval. They were also circulating AI generated visuals and edited videos that could harm his reputation.

The Delhi High Court has taken up his petition and asked digital platforms to respond to his complaints. The court is expected to give a detailed order soon.

Jr NTR’s move follows similar petitions filed by actors Nagarjuna, Ajay Devgn, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, Karan Johar, Anil Kapoor and spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. Courts have been increasingly addressing cases involving fake endorsements, morphed photos, trolling and AI generated content.

Meanwhile, Jr NTR is busy with his upcoming film Dragon directed by Prashanth Neel, which has already created high expectations among fans.