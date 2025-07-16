Jr NTR to break Ranbir Kapoor’s Rs 4000 crore record?

Hyderabad: Jr NTR is one of the busiest stars right now! He is working on two huge movies – War 2 with Hrithik Roshan and Dragon with director Prashanth Neel. But what’s making fans super excited is his upcoming film with director Trivikram Srinivas. In this movie, Jr NTR will be seen as Lord Karthikeya – the God of War and Wisdom. It’s the first time Jr NTR will play a God on screen, and the buzz is already huge!

A Film That Could Be Bigger Than Ramayana?

Producer Naga Vamsi recently said that they are planning something much bigger than the Ramayana movie. As you may know, Ramayana is a massive film with stars like Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash, and is made with a huge budget of Rs. 4000 crore!

Speaking to Gulte, producer Naga Vamsi said he wants his film with Jr NTR and Trivikram Srinivas to have a bigger launch than Ramayana. He said “we are getting the announcement ready, like how NTR was highly regarded as Krishna in so many films, I want Jr NTR to get a launch that reflects the aura of Lord Karthikeya. After watching the Ramayana announcement, Trivikram sir told me- Let’s take more time and make our film even bigger than this. Right now, the pre-production work is in full swing. The shoot will begin next year.”

Why This Film Is Special for Jr NTR

This movie is very close to Jr NTR’s heart. His grandfather, the great Sr NTR, became famous for playing Lord Rama and Krishna in old films. Now, Jr NTR will continue that legacy by playing Lord Karthikeya (also called Murugan or Skanda in South India). It’s a proud moment for fans and the Nandamuri family.

The film is now in pre-production, and the team plans to start shooting in the second half of 2026.

What’s Next?

Until then, Jr NTR is busy finishing War 2 (releasing August 14) and Dragon. He was recently seen holding a book titled “Muruga: The Lord of War”, which shows how seriously he’s preparing for this divine role.