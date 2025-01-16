Jr NTR to Chiranjeevi: Celebs react to attack on Saif Ali Khan

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was injured during an attempted burglary at his residence in the early hours of Thursday. The actor sustained six stab wounds, two of which were particularly severe, and was immediately rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he is currently undergoing surgery.

The shocking incident has left the film industry in disbelief. Many celebrities have expressed their concern and sent their wishes for Saif’s recovery.

Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Actors react

Saif’s Devara co-star, Jr NTR, shared a heartfelt note on X (formerly Twitter), saying, “Shocked and saddened to hear about the attack on Saif sir. Wishing and praying for his speedy recovery and good health.”

Shocked and saddened to hear about the attack on Saif sir.



Wishing and praying for his speedy recovery and good health. — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) January 16, 2025

Veteran actor Chiranjeevi also expressed his anguish, writing, “Deeply disturbed by the news of the attack by an intruder on #SaifAliKhan. Wishing and praying for his speedy recovery.”

Deeply Disturbed by news of the attack by an intruder on #SaifAliKhan



Wishing and praying for his speedy recovery. — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) January 16, 2025

Actress Pooja Bhatt voiced her concern over the incident, tweeting, “Law & Order. We have laws… what about order?”

Law & Order.

We have laws.. what about order? — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) January 16, 2025

Local police are our first preventers/grass root defenders. It is law enforcements duty to create an environment in which people with a criminal bent do not feel comfortable to operate. The Beat officer must act as a deterrent in preventing criminal activity. 🙏 @CPMumbaiPolice — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) January 16, 2025

Bollywood actor Neil Nitin Mukesh wished Saif “get well soon”.

He wrote: “My prayers with Saif sir and the entire family. This is very sad indeed !! May your bravery and love for your family be rewarded with healing, strength, and peace. Get well soon #SaifAliKhan”.

My prayers with Saif sir and the entire family. This is very sad indeed !! May your bravery and love for your family be rewarded with healing, strength, and peace. Get well soon 🙏🏻🙏🏻 #SaifAliKhan pic.twitter.com/21NGv75sqN — Neil Nitin Mukesh (@NeilNMukesh) January 16, 2025

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Team’s Official Statement

In response, statements from Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s teams clarified the situation. Kareena’s team shared, “There was an attempted burglary at Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s residence last night. Saif had an injury on his arm for which he is in hospital, undergoing a procedure. The rest of the family is doing fine. We request the media and fans to be patient and not speculate any further as the police are already conducting their investigations. Thank you all for your concern.”

Lilavati Hospital’s COO, Dr. Niraj Uttamani, confirmed Saif’s condition, stating that the actor was stabbed by an unidentified assailant during the burglary. The actor’s injuries are being treated, and he is under close observation.

The police are actively investigating the case, and more details are awaited. Fans and well-wishers continue to pray for the actor’s speedy recovery.