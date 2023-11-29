Jr NTR to Kartik Aaryan: 8 Celebs who own Lamborghini Urus

Ranveer Singh to Sachin Tendulkar, let's take a look at some of the Indian celebrities who are proud owners of the this swanky car

Photo of Mumtaz Hussain Bhat Mumtaz Hussain Bhat Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Rasti Amena  |   Published: 29th November 2023 2:57 pm IST
Jr NTR to Kartik Aaryan: 8 Celebs who own Lamborghini Urus
Popular celebrities and their Lamborghini Urus (Instagram)

Mumbai: From actors to cricketers, celebrities often live a luxurious life as they earn a lot of wealth from their respective professions. In India, people who are associated with business, the film industry and politics usually live luxurious lives and are seen roaming around in expensive cars and living in posh areas of any city.

In this write-up, we will tell you about the popular and expensive luxury SUV car -Lamborghini Urus and the Indian celebrities who own it. So keep scrolling.

About the car

Lamborghini Urus is the first Super Sport Utility vehicle in the world and is powered by Lamborghini’s 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine, as per popular automobile websites. It is available in 2 variants and 2 engine options in India. One variant of the car has an engine of 3996 cc and the other one has 3999 cc.

Celebrities who own Lamborghini Urus

1. Rajinikanth

Megastar Rajinikanth bought the Lamborghini Urus in 2020 and a video of the actor driving this luxurious car was doing rounds on social media.

2. Rohit Shetty

Action director known for crashing cars in his films owns Lamborghini’s super SUV. The director has bought the car in a yellow shade and it grabs every passerby’s attention on the road.

3. Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh is often seen at the airport in his Lamborghini Urus and is the proud owner of the car. The actor has shedded a hefty amount of money to bring this car as it suits his personality.

4. Kartik Aaryan

The young handsome Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is one of the actors who rose to fame within a short span of time. The actor’s video is doing rounds on social media in which he can be seen driving the Lamborghini Urus super SUV.

5. Sachin Tendulkar

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar owns various expensive cars and one among them is the Lamborghini Urus. The cricketer has recently purchased this swanky car, as per reports.

6. Badshah

India’s popular rap singer Badshah has also bought the super SUV and the video of him taking the delivery of the car has been shared online too. Watch it below.

7. Rohit Sharma

Team India’s captain Rohit Sharma recently added blue Urus to his fleet and was spotted in the car in Mumbai too.

8. Jr NTR

Jr NTR bought home India’s first Lamborghini Urus Graphite Capsule in 2021. The limited edition model is priced at Rs 3.16 crore in India. With a matte black finish, the actor’s new car’s pictures went crazy viral on social media then.

