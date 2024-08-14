Jr NTR wraps ‘Devara’ despite hand injury from gym workout

Hyderabad: Tollywood actor Jr NTR has injured his hand while working out at the gym. A photo shared by News18 shows his hand wrapped in a plaster cast. Despite this injury, Jr NTR has successfully completed the final schedule of his upcoming film, Devara.

On Tuesday night, Jr NTR shared a message on social media, confirming that he has finished shooting for Devara. He posted a photo with the movie’s director, Koratala Siva, and wrote, “Just wrapped my final shot for Devara Part 1. It has been a wonderful journey. I will miss the love and the amazing team. Can’t wait for everyone to see the world Siva has created on September 27th.”

Just wrapped my final shot for Devara Part 1. What a wonderful journey it has been. I will miss the ocean of love and the incredible team. Can’t wait for everyone to sail into the world crafted by Siva on the 27th of September. pic.twitter.com/RzOZt3VCEB — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) August 13, 2024

Jr NTR’s team also released a statement, saying, “Mr. NTR hurt his left wrist a few days ago while working out. His hand is in a cast as a precaution. Despite the injury, he finished shooting for Devara last night and is now resting. The cast will come off in a couple of weeks, and he will be back at work soon.”

A statement from Mr. NTR’s Office :



Mr. NTR @tarak9999 has sustained a minor sprain to his left wrist a couple of days ago while working out in the gym. His hand has been immobilised with a cast as a precautionary measure. Despite the injury Mr. NTR has completed the shoot for… pic.twitter.com/cjB33KHbBr — …. (@ynakg2) August 14, 2024

Devara Part 1, directed by Koratala Siva, is expected to be a big hit and will be released in two parts. The movie is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts and is presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram. It also features Bollywood stars Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, who are making their debut in the Telugu film industry.

Fans are excited to see Jr NTR in action, especially knowing he worked hard despite his injury. Devara is set to release on September 27th, and the anticipation is growing.