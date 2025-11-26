Hyderabad: Speculation is rife on social media about Jr NTR’s younger son, Bhargava Ram, reportedly making his acting debut in S.S. Rajamouli’s upcoming epic, Varanasi, which is being mounted on a massive budget of Rs 1,300 crore.

The rumours first surfaced on X where several social media users claimed that Rajamouli plans to cast seven-year-old Bhargava Ram as the childhood version of Mahesh Babu’s character. The chatter quickly gained attention across fan circles, though no official announcement has been made by the makers or the family yet.

In Varanasi, Mahesh Babu is said to play a dual role — Rudhra and Lord Ram. Bhargava Ram is speculated to feature in sequences depicting Rudhra’s early years. For now, fans will have to wait for an official confirmation from the makers.

Varanasi is described as a large-scale action-adventure rooted in time travel, blending mythology with science fiction. The story reportedly revolves around the possibility of altering history following a catastrophic asteroid strike in the ancient city of Varanasi. The film stars Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, and Prithviraj Sukumaran and is slated for a Sankranthi 2027 release.

Rajamouli officially launched the film on November 15, 2025, at a massive event titled “The Grand Globetrotter Event”, held at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad, attended by over 50,000 fans and core cast members.