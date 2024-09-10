Jr NTR’s Devara advance booking: Film earns Rs 8.3 crore already

Hyderabad: Jr NTR fans are buzzing with excitement as the trailer for his new movie, ‘Devara: Part 1,’ releases today, September 10. Directed by Koratala Siva, the film is one of the most talked-about releases this year, especially since it’s Jr NTR’s big return after his amazing performance in ‘RRR.’ With the movie coming out on September 27, fans are counting down the days.

Record-Breaking Ticket Sales in the U.S.

While Indian fans are waiting for ticket sales to start, audiences in the U.S. have already begun buying tickets. The response has been incredible! ‘Devara: Part 1’ has made over 1 million USD in advance sales, even before the trailer dropped. This is a big deal, as no other Indian film has done this before in pre-sales.

It’s even beating big movies like Prabhas’ ‘Salaar’ and ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ in terms of advance bookings. For comparison, Koratala Siva’s previous film ‘Acharya’ didn’t even hit the 1 million USD mark during its entire run in the U.S., while ‘Devara’ has already done it weeks before release. This shows just how popular Jr NTR is in North America, and that Koratala Siva still has a strong fanbase.

Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan Lead Promotions

Jr NTR, along with Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, has been busy promoting the movie across India, especially in Hindi-speaking areas. The trio even appeared on Netflix’s The Great Indian Kapil Show with Kapil Sharma to promote the film.

Seems like Mumbai now has a lot of FORCE to handle 😉🔥🌊#DevaraTrailer tomorrow at 5:04PM.#Devara @tarak9999 pic.twitter.com/ndRiyedUPm — Devara (@DevaraMovie) September 9, 2024

Fans were also excited to see Jr NTR pose with his future directors, Ayan Mukerji and Prashanth Neel, hinting at exciting new projects down the line.

The creators of ‘Devara’ have revealed that the movie will be released in two parts. In the first part, Saif Ali Khan will be the main villain, and rumors suggest that Bobby Deol might play the villain in the second part. This has only made fans more eager to see both films.

While fans are excited for ‘Devara,’ Jr NTR is also working on his Bollywood debut in War 2, where he’ll star alongside Hrithik Roshan. This is a huge step for Jr NTR, especially after the success of ‘RRR,’ and shows how his popularity is growing across India.