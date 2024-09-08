Netflix buys Jr NTR’s Devara for HUGE amount: Report

Hyderabad: Tollywood fans can hardly wait for Jr. NTR’s upcoming movie Devara Part 1, which is set to release on September 27th. Directed by Koratala Siva, the film has already generated a lot of buzz, especially because Bollywood star Janhvi Kapoor is making her Telugu debut. The movie also stars Saif Ali Khan, adding more excitement for fans.

Netflix Buys Digital Rights for Record Price

The excitement isn’t just for the theaters. Streaming giant Netflix has bought the digital rights to Devara for a huge Rs 155 crore, making it the most expensive deal for a Telugu movie on any streaming platform. Sources from Deccan Chronicle say that the involvement of Bollywood stars like Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan has helped expand the film’s reach across India. Jr. NTR’s popularity, especially after RRR, is expected to attract viewers not just from the Telugu states but from all over India and even the world when it streams on Netflix.

DEVARA TRAILER ON SEPT 10TH. pic.twitter.com/mcE2dQm1Pq — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) September 7, 2024

When Will Ticket Bookings Open?

Fans in India are eagerly waiting to book their tickets, and sources suggest that advance bookings in Telugu states might start around September 22nd. However, there’s still no word on when tickets for the Hindi version will be available. Ticket prices in the Telugu states are still being finalized, and once they are announced, advance bookings are expected to kick off.

The makers of Devara have revealed that the film will be released in two parts. In the first part, Saif Ali Khan will play the main villain, while rumors suggest that Bobby Deol could be the antagonist in the second part. This has added to the excitement for fans who are looking forward to both parts of the film.

While fans are looking forward to Devara, Jr. NTR is also working on his Hindi debut in War 2 alongside Hrithik Roshan. This shows Jr. NTR’s growing popularity across India, following the massive success of RRR. His collaboration with top Bollywood actors is a big step in his career.