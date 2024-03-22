Jr NTR’s Devara movie clip leaked online, watch viral video

Hyderabad: Devara is one of the most awaited films of the year, which features Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles. Directed by Koratala Siva, the movie is under filming and is currently being shot in Goa. And now, a new leaked video from the sets of Devara is now going viral.

Devara’s Leaked Clip

The leaked video captures Tarak in a black shirt and lungi as he walks on the seashore following to the director’s commands. He is currently shooting some of the critical sequences of Devara in Goa.

Watch the leaked clip:

Makers Unveil First Look

Devara’s first installment will be released in theaters on October 10th. According to sources, Jr NTR will portray a dual character in the film, taking on both the roles of a father and son.

The film features Bollywood stars Saif Ali Khan and debuting Telugu actress Janhvi Kapoor. It’s the second collaboration between Jr NTR and director Koratala Siva, following their successful 2016 film Janatha Garage.

Devara, which is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The film also features Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko, Narain, Kalaiyarasan, Murali Sharma, and Abhimanyu Singh in supporting roles. The film will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada languages.