Jr. NTR’s Devara: New release date update expected soon!

Hyderabad: The much-anticipated Telugu film Devara, starring the dynamic Jr NTR, has resumed shooting in Goa. This high-octane action saga, which is being crafted as a two-part cinematic experience, had initially set the release date for its first installment, Devara: Part 1, on April 5.

However, an unexpected turn of events involving the film’s antagonist, Saif Ali Khan, led to a production delay. The Bollywood star suffered an injury, which necessitated a postponement of the release to October 10.

The buzz in the industry suggests a new twist in the tale. With Pawan Kalyan‘s ‘OG’ originally slated for a September 27 release now being pushed to next year, Devara is eyeing this vacated slot. The industry is rife with speculation that Devara might be postponed to September 27, capitalizing on the open date left by OG. While the official confirmation is awaited.

Also Read Jr NTR shifting to Bollywood completely?

Devara marks the Telugu debut of both Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor, adding a pan-Indian appeal to the project. Directed by Koratala Siva, the film promises to be a visual spectacle with Jr NTR leading the charge in what is touted to be a gripping narrative set against the backdrop of coastal lands. The film’s music, composed by Anirudh Ravichander, is another aspect that has piqued the interest of fans.