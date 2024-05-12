Jr NTR shifting to Bollywood completely?

Hyderabad: Jr. NTR’s Devara is one of the most anticipated Tollywood films. The actor has been dedicating significant time and effort to this project. However, there have been some interesting developments.

War 2 is a major Bollywood film that has fans eagerly waiting. Directed by Ayan Mukerjee, it features Jr. NTR alongside the charismatic Hrithik Roshan. Jr. NTR’s role in “War 2” has generated immense curiosity. The film promises thrilling action sequences and intense drama.

Jr NTR (Twitter)

To accommodate his commitment to War 2, Jr. NTR has taken a break from “Devara.” He recently moved to Mumbai for an extensive 12-day shoot related to the film.

There is a rumor going on inside the industry that, Tarak seems to take up more Bollywood projects in the future and move to Mumbai.

The actor hired a top agency to handle his Hindi projects indicating his keen interest in expanding his career in Hindi cinema. After the success of “RRR,” Jr. NTR aims to take things to the next level with “War 2” and other pan-Indian projects.

War 2: The Upcoming Showdown

Jr NTR’s Devara: Part 1, featuring Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor, is directed by Koratala Siva. The first part will be released on October 10, 2024, during the Dussehra holiday weekend.