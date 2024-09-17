Jr NTR’s Devara ticket prices and early shows in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In just 10 days, Devara, Jr NTR’s highly awaited movie, will hit theaters. Directed by Koratala Siva, this film has everyone excited, not just in the Telugu film industry but across India.

Huge Expectations for Devara

Devara has created a lot of buzz, especially after Jr NTR’s global success with RRR. The excitement is so high that ticket bookings have already started overseas, with over 500,000 tickets sold. This shows how popular Jr NTR has become, and the expectations from the movie are sky-high.

Devara Ticket Prices

In Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana, ticket prices for Devara will be around Rs. 413 in multiplexes and Rs. 250 in single screens. In Andhra Pradesh, prices will be a bit lower, with multiplex tickets around Rs. 325 and single screens at Rs. 200. These prices will ensure that fans can watch the movie while the film earns big money.

Special Shows and Early Screenings In Hyderabad

To meet the demand, the Telangana government has allowed Devara to have six shows a day across the state. Some theaters will even start showing the movie at 1 AM! This will help the movie get big box office numbers right from the first day.

Fans in Hyderabad, especially at RTC X Roads, are in for a treat. Popular theaters like Sudarshan 35mm, Devi 70mm, and Sandhya 70mm will have multiple shows, with a total of 43 screenings in one day! The early shows and extra screenings will give fans plenty of opportunities to catch the movie on its first day.

Devara is creating a buzz not only because of Jr NTR but also because of its star cast. Janhvi Kapoor, making her Telugu debut, plays the female lead, while Saif Ali Khan is the villain. Exciting news—Devara will be released in two parts! Rumors suggest that Saif Ali Khan will be the antagonist in the first part, while Bobby Deol might be the villain in the second part. This twist has made fans even more eager to watch the movie.

Jr NTR’s Bollywood Debut in War 2

If Devara wasn’t enough, Jr NTR is also set to make his Bollywood debut in War 2 alongside Hrithik Roshan. After the success of RRR, this is a major moment for Jr NTR as he expands his career to Bollywood. It’s clear that Jr NTR is now a pan-Indian star, with fans all over the country.