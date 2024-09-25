Jr NTR’s Devara tickets prices soar to Rs 6000 in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Devara: Part 1, starring Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor, is generating immense excitement just days before its release. Slated to hit theatres in two days, the film has already racked up Rs 50 crore in pre-sales, creating a massive buzz among fans across India and beyond. This action-packed saga is poised to be a monumental success.

Hyderabad’s Midnight Shows Fuel Fan Frenzy

In Hyderabad, the excitement is reaching a fever pitch as bookings for midnight shows have opened. The tradition of attending a 1 AM First Day First Show (FDFS) is deeply cherished by Tollywood fans, and many are willing to pay premium prices to be part of this unique experience. These early screenings have sparked a mad rush for tickets, with demand far outstripping supply.

Ticket Prices Skyrocket for Midnight Shows

Iconic theatres in Hyderabad have seen a surge in ticket prices for these special midnight shows. Where tickets typically range from Rs 150 to Rs 300, fans are now paying between Rs 3,000 and Rs 6,000 to secure their seats. Despite the hefty prices, fans are eager to witness the film’s grand opening and experience the action firsthand.

With such incredible pre-sales, industry analysts are predicting that Devara could become Jr NTR’s biggest solo opener to date. The film is expected to easily surpass the Rs 100 crore mark at the worldwide box office, setting new records in the process. As the release date draws near, Devara is shaping up to be one of the year’s biggest cinematic events.