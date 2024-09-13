Jr NTR’s Devara to premiere at Beyond Fest 2024 in Hollywood

Hyderabad: The highly awaited Telugu action film Devara: Part 1, starring Jr NTR, is getting everyone excited as it prepares for a massive global release. Directed by Koratala Siva, this action-packed movie is set to hit theatres on September 27, 2024. But before that, it will have a special world premiere at the famous Beyond Fest 2024 in Los Angeles, USA.

Devara’s Big Premiere in Hollywood

What’s creating even more buzz is that Devara: Part 1 will be screened at Beyond Fest, one of the biggest film festivals in Hollywood. The movie will be shown at the well-known Egyptian Theatre on September 26, a day before its worldwide release. The recently released trailer has already been watched over 40 million times on YouTube, making fans and movie lovers eager to see more.

Important ticketing update!

Tickets for Jr NTR's new epic DEVARA: PART 1 will be released next week, NOT tomorrow. We'll announce when they go live shortly. @am_cinematheque @DevaraMovie @tarak9999 pic.twitter.com/yfoJBFbxU0 — Beyond Fest (@BeyondFest) September 13, 2024

Before its release, Devara: Part 1 was reviewed by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and given a UA certification. The board suggested four cuts, mainly to reduce some of the violent scenes and improve a visual involving a shark with CGI effects. The filmmakers made these small changes to meet the rules without losing the intensity of the scenes. Now, the final movie length is about 2 hours and 57 minutes, ensuring a thrilling and long experience for viewers.

Besides Jr NTR, the film also features two popular Bollywood stars: Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor. This marks their first appearance in a Telugu movie, adding even more excitement. The movie is being produced on a grand scale by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, Mikkilineni Sudhakar, and Kosaraju Hari Krishna, with a reported budget of Rs. 300 crores, making it a big-budget blockbuster.

Record-Breaking Pre-Sales in North America

Before its release, Devara: Part 1 has already made headlines by earning over 1 million USD in pre-sales in North America, even before the trailer was released. This achievement is a first for any Indian film and shows how popular Jr NTR has become, especially after his success in the hit movie RRR.