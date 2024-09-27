Jr NTR’s Devara’s MASSIVE advance earnings from Hyderabad

Hyderabad: After much anticipation, Jr NTR’s highly awaited film Devara: Part 1 has finally made its grand entry into theatres worldwide. Released on September 27 after facing multiple delays, the film has been met with overwhelming enthusiasm as fans flock to cinema halls to witness the visual spectacle on the big screen.

From the early reviews pouring in on X (formerly Twitter), it’s clear that the film is striking all the right chords with the audience. Fans are raving about the performances, particularly Jr NTR’s commanding screen presence, and praising the film for its gripping narrative and breathtaking visuals.

Social media is already abuzz with discussions about the film’s box office potential, with many speculating it could be one of the biggest hits of the year.

Devara’s Impressive Advance Sales in Hyderabad

While the movie is just beginning its box office journey, Devara has already achieved remarkable success in advance sales. Hyderabad, a stronghold for Jr NTR and his dedicated fan base, witnessed unprecedented demand. Latest updates suggest that the film earned over Rs 17.61 crore in advance bookings in the city alone, with more than 1,700 shows running across various theatres.

This trend wasn’t just limited to Hyderabad. Nationwide, Devara recorded impressive advance booking numbers, raking in a staggering Rs 54.27 crore in pre-sales.

Directed by Koratala Siva, Devara: Part 1 boasts a star-studded cast that includes Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor in prominent roles alongside Jr NTR.

As fans continue to celebrate the film’s release, all eyes are now on how much Devara will earn on its opening day. With the momentum it has gained so far, it’s expected to make a big impact at the box office.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more updates on the film’s performance.