Jr NTR likely to make Hollywood debut, project details

Hyderabad: SS Rajamouli’s RRR has put Indian cinema on the global map. Starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan, the movie became a worldwide hit, winning an Oscar for its song Naatu Naatu. Both actors wowed audiences with their performances, and now, Jr NTR might be heading to Hollywood.

James Gunn’s High Praise

In a recent interview, Hollywood director James Gunn, known for Guardians of the Galaxy and Superman, praised Jr NTR. He said, “I would love to work with that actor from RRR, the one who jumped out of the cages with tigers. He’s amazing!” This comment has thrilled fans, sparking excitement about Jr NTR’s possible Hollywood debut.

JrNTR (Instagram)

Jr NTR’s Rise to Global Stardom

Jr NTR is already a star in Indian cinema, known for his powerful acting and dynamic roles in films like Simhadri and Yamadonga. After RRR, his international popularity soared. With James Gunn’s admiration, Hollywood seems to be the next big step for him.

At the same time, Jr NTR is busy with major projects in India. He is set to make his Bollywood debut in War 2, starring alongside Hrithik Roshan. He is also working on an action thriller with KGF creator Prashanth Neel, which promises to be a visual spectacle. His recent film Devara: Part One has already become a big hit at the box office.