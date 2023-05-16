Jr NTR’s new investment in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Tollywood superstar Jr NTR has firmly established himself in the league of global stars with his massive hit, RRR, which has won the hearts of audiences all over the world. However, NTR’s success is not limited to the silver screen. Behind the scenes, he’s been making wise investments in and around Hyderabad, cementing his reputation as an intelligent entrepreneur.

According to a latest report in Telugu 360, Jr NTR’s production house most recent venture is a on a film set which is nestled in the beautiful area of Shamshabad. This vast set of cinematic creativity is said to be the setting for the filming of his highly anticipated of his upcoming film, ‘NTR 30’. As anticipation grows, it’s clear that this ambitious project is set to raise the bar for action-packed entertainment.

There is also news that buzzing in the industry that Jr NTR team has collaborated with Taher Cine Tekniq, a renowned firm known for its exceptional rental services of cameras, lights, and shooting equipment in the city, has also joined the forces of this Tollywood actor. NTR and Taher have spent lavishly for building an awe-inspiring five-story building for the film’s shoot.

NTR30 promises to be a cinematic spectacle unlike any other, with the stage set and cameras rolling. The film also marks the highly anticipated South Indian debut of the sensational Janhvi Kapoor, who is set to captivate audiences with her undeniable talent. Along with NTR, the supremely talented Saif Ali Khan plays the lead antagonist, which will keep viewers on the edge of their seats.