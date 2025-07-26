Hyderabad: Tollywood superstar Jr NTR is making headlines yet again not just for his much-awaited Bollywood debut War 2 alongside Hrithik Roshan, but also for his newly designed, ultra-luxurious home. The trailer of War 2 dropped yesterday and has taken the internet by storm, with NTR trending across platforms for his power-packed presence.

While fans can’t stop raving about the trailer, it’s his stunning lifestyle that’s also caught major attention. Photos of the actor’s newly renovated Hyderabad mansion have now surfaced online, and they totally scream luxury.

The home, located in the upscale Jubilee Hills area, is reportedly worth Rs 25 crore.

Interior designer Sarah Sham took to Instagram to share glimpses of the breathtaking space and wrote,

“Handed over the home today for @jrntr, his beautiful wife Pranathi and their lovely boys. It’s been the best experience working with people as trusting, fun and genuinely nice as them and it’s been our honour and privilege…”

In one clip, Jr NTR is also seen watching the War 2 trailer in the new space, giving fans a sneak peek into the tasteful interiors.

The house reflects a minimalist yet artistic aesthetic, blending earthy tones, natural textures, and handpicked decor that speaks volumes of both tradition and modern elegance. A striking element is the Indian artwork adorning the walls, possibly inspired by Pichwai or Kalamkari, featuring mythical characters, birds, and floral details.

The furniture is elegant and contemporary. The chairs visible have curved wooden arms with light upholstery, keeping the look classic and cozy. You can also see a modern chandelier made of translucent floral glass elements. Neutral wall colors and indirect lighting help highlight the artwork and architectural details.

Meanwhile, War 2 is set to hit theatres on August 14, 2025, releasing in IMAX, 4DX, Dolby Cinema, and other premium formats, with dubbed versions in Telugu and Tamil making it one of the biggest Independence Day weekend releases to look out for.