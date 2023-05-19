Jr NTR’s salary dropped, check his fee for Bollywood debut War 2

Hyderabad: Jr NTR, Tollywood‘s unquestioned young tiger, is set to make his direct Hindi debut in “War 2” alongside famed actor Hrithik Roshan. The announcement of this exciting collaboration, to be directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Yash Raj Films, has sparked excitement throughout the industry.

Jr NTR is currently juggling multiple high-profile projects, cementing his position as one of the most sought-after actors in Indian cinema. His plate is already full of promising ventures, with NTR 30 directed by Koratala Siva and a highly anticipated film with “KGF” fame Prashanth Neel in the works. Now, Ayan Mukerji’s upcoming Bollywood film adds another feather to his famous cap.

Jr NTR’s Fee For War 2

Jr NTR’s popularity has skyrocketed as a result of the phenomenal success of “RRR,” resulting in a significant increase in his remuneration. With a reported salary of 40 crores for his role in “RRR,” Jr NTR’s demand has increased his earnings even further. According to reports, the talented actor is now paid a whopping Rs 100 crore per film in Tollywood, making him one of the top five highest-paid stars in South India.

However, it seems like his salary has been dropped for Bollywood debut because latest buzz has it that his role in “War 2” will pay him an remuneration of Rs 30 crore. It is being said that his is getting paid less as the movie is his very first project in Hindi cinema.

Will the Telugu actor manage to spread his magic in Bollywood?

The Indian film industry is eagerly awaiting the magic Jr NTR will bring to the silver screen as he sets his sights on conquering new territories with his Bollywood debut. Jr NTR is poised to leave an indelible mark in both Tollywood and Bollywood, thanks to his exceptional acting abilities, captivating screen presence, and now, a significant salary increase.

Prepare to witness a talent fusion as Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan share the screen, resulting in an explosion of charisma and talent. As the superstar’s career rises, fans and movie buffs alike are looking forward to his upcoming projects, which promise to redefine entertainment and attract audiences worldwide.