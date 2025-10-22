Jubilee Hills by election: Congress candidate Naveen Yadav’s brother joins BRS

Hyderabad: Gautham Yadav, brother of Telangana Congress candidate for the Jubilee Hills by election, Naveen Yadav, joined the BRS party on Wednesday, October 22.

BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) welcomed Yadav at the event, draping the party’s pink scarf around him. Senior leaders Talasani Sai Yadav and Nagesh Mudiraj were also present.

Gautham (son of Pedda Srisailam Yadav) and Naveen (whose father is Chinna Srisailam Yadav) are paternal cousins.

Gautam Yadav, brother of Telangana Congress candidate for the Jubilee Hills by election, Naveen Yadav, joined the BRS party on Wednesday.



Gautam (son of Pedda Srisailam Yadav) and Naveen (whose father is Chinna Srisailam Yadav) are paternal cousins.

BRS working president KT Rama… pic.twitter.com/nyTQmNdvTR — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) October 22, 2025

The ruling Congress on October 7 had announced Naveen Yadav as its candidate for the upcoming Jubilee Hills by-election. Recently, the candidate landed himself in trouble after he allegedly distributed Electoral Photo Identity Cards to voters in violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

The Jubilee Hills by election will be held on November 11 and counting on November 14. The by poll was necessitated after the demise of BRS leader G Maganti, who passed away in June due to a heart attack.

BRS has fielded his wife, Maganti Sunitha, as their candidate for the bypoll.