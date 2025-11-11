Jubilee Hills by election: Exit polls indicate close fight between BRS, Congress

Hyderabad: Jubilee Hills Assembly by election concluded on Tuesday, November 11 with a voter turnout of 48.47 percent as recorded.

The by poll that saw 58 candidates is considered a litmus test for the ruling Congress and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) who is trying to make a political comeback following its defeat in the 2023 Assembly elections.

Exit polls are predicting a tight contest between the two prominent parties, with many leaning towards a Congress win of around 47 to 48 percent, while BRS with a close second at 41 to 43 percent. The BJP might get anywhere from 5- 8 percent.

Exit poll predictions for Jubilee Hills

Exit Polls Congress BRS BJP Others Chanakya Strategies 46 41 6 — People’s Pulse 48 41 6 — Stat Poll 48.2 42.1 — — Naganna Survey 47 41 8 — HMR Survey 48.3 43.18 5.84 — Smart Poll Survey 48.2 42.1 7.6 2.1

The seat fell vacant following the death of sitting BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath in June this year.

The pink party has fielded Maganti Gopinath’s widow, Sunitha Gopinath while Naveen Yadav represented the Congress and L Deepak Reddy stood for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). AIMIM announced it will lend its support to the Congress.

According to the Election Commission of India, the Jubilee Hills constituency has over 4 lakh voters, including a large percentage of Muslims.

Exit polls are surveys conducted with the voters immediately after they leave polling stations with an aim of predicting the election results.