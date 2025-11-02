Jubilee Hills by election: KTR’s Yousufguda roadshow cancelled due to rains

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao’s (KTR) roadshow, which was scheduled to take place in the Yousufguda division of Jubilee Hills constituency on Sunday, November 2, has been cancelled due to heavy rains.

Taking to X, the former minister informed that new dates will be announced soon. “Even in such heavy rains, thanks to the local people who came in large numbers for the road show. I will meet you all soon!” his post read.

ఈ రోజు జూబ్లీహిల్స్ నియోజకవర్గంలోని యూసుఫ్‌గూడా డివిజన్‌లో జరగవలసిన రోడ్ షో భారీ వర్షం కారణంగా వాయిదాపడింది.



ఇంతటి వర్షంలో కూడా రోడ్ షో కోసం పెద్ద ఎత్తున తరలి వచ్చిన స్థానిక ప్రజలకు కృతజ్ఞతలు 🙏



త్వరలోనే మిమ్మల్ని కలుస్తాను! — KTR (@KTRBRS) November 2, 2025

With just a week left for the bypoll, BRS is leaving no stone unturned in its election campaign. KTR will hold a series of roadshows between October 31 and November 9.

Apart from Yousufguda, the pink party will hold meetings in Borabanda on November 3, Somajiguda on November 4, Vengalrao Nagar on November 5, and Erragadda on November 6.

KTR will also take part in a bike rally from Shaikpet to Borabanda on November 9.

There are unconfirmed reports that party supremo K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) might join the last leg of the campaign.

The upcoming Jubilee Hills bypoll is high stakes for the ruling Congress, which looks to wrest the seat from the main opposition BRS.

The by election was necessitated after the late BRS legislator Maganti Gopinath passed away in June this year.