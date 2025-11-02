Jubilee Hills by election: BRS hired outsiders for KTR’s roadshow, claims TPCC leader

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) spokesperson Syed Nizamuddin on Sunday, November 2, accused the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) of “hiring people” from other constituencies to create an illusion of public support for its working president KT Rama Rao’s roadshow head of Jubilee Hills by election.

Stating that the Congress campaign was based on genuine interaction with voters, he described KTR as a “fake leader staging fake shows.”

“It is shameful that BRS, which ruled for ten years without results, is now paying people to attend their meetings. KTR was fake in government and remains fake in opposition. His rallies may have had huge crowds, but outsiders are participating in the rallies, not local voters,” Nizamuddin said during a media interaction.

He further said that the Congress campaign led by chief minister A Revanth Reddy received an overwhelming public response in every division of the Jubilee Hills constituency. “Revanth Reddy’s roadshows are packed with local residents, families, and youth. People are joining voluntarily because they have seen the government’s work in action,” he said.

Asserting that the state government had achieved record progress in less than two years in Telangana’s development, the TPCC spokesperson blamed the pink party for failing to address civic issues during its two-year rule. “The BRS failed to fix basic problems like drainage, water supply, and roads for a decade. In just 20 months, the Congress government has delivered visible results,” he said.