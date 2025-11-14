Jubilee Hills by election: NCP candidate dies ahead of counting

Hyderabad: Mohammed Anwar, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) candidate contesting the Jubilee Hills by-election, died of a suspected heart attack before the counting had started.
Anwar, a 40-year-old businessman, secured 78 votes. Reportedly, he was anxiously waiting for the poll results when he complained of chest pain. Anwar was immediately taken to the hospital, where he was declared dead upon arrival.
He resided in Erragadda, Lal Nagar, with his family.
Meanwhile, Congress won the seat by over 24 thousand votes.