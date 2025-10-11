Jubilee Hills by election: Strictly adhere to ECI norms, says Karnan

Hyderabad: In connection with the upcoming Jubilee Hills assembly by election, the District Election Officer (DEO) RV Karnan held a training program for sector officers, booth-level officers (BLO) supervisors, and BLOs at the Adivasi Bhavan in Banjara Hills on Saturday, October 11.

Karnan made a detailed powerpoint presentation explaining the roles and responsibilities of the election staff. He emphasised the importance of teamwork, discipline, and adherence to procedures for the smooth conduct of the electoral process.

He cautioned that election officials must perform their duties responsibly to avoid complaints and report any violations to senior officers. He also instructed them not to remain absent from duty without prior permission.He directed all sector officers, supervisors, and BLOs to discharge their duties with utmost integrity and coordination, strictly in accordance with the guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

He urged them to ensure free, fair, and transparent elections, and to remain vigilant against any kind of inducements or violations. He advised the BLOs to complete their assigned tasks on time, regularly submit reports to higher authorities, and to promptly consult superiors in case of doubts or issues.

Later in the day, Karnan reviewed preparedness for the nomination process, which will begin on October 13. He instructed the returning officer to ensure that the entire nomination process is conducted smoothly and in full compliance with the ECI’s rules and procedures.