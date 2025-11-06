Jubilee Hills by poll: Voters should carry valid photo ID on polling day

Hyderabad: With days left for the Jubilee Hills by election, Telangana chief electoral officer (CEC) C Sudarshan Reddy appealed to all voters to check their names in the electoral roll and carry a valid photo ID on polling day.

Every voter must produce their Elector Photo Identity Card (EPIC) at the polling station for identification before casting their ballot, said a release.

If the EPIC contains spelling discrepancies or other minor errors, it will be overlooked, provided the voter’s identity is clearly established.

Moreover, EPICs issued from other assembly constituencies are accepted, provided the voter’s name appears in the electoral roll of the concerned polling station.

Voters can also produce these documents

In case those who do not have an EPIC, they can produce the following documents as ID proof.

Aadhaar Card

MGNREGA Job Card

Passbook with a photograph issued by the Bank or the Post Office

Health Insurance Smart Card (including Ayushman Bharat Card)

Driving Licence

PAN Card

Smart Card issued by the Registrar General of India under NPR

Indian Passport

Pension Document with photograph

Service Identity Card with photograph issued by Central/State Government, PSU or Public Limited Company

Official Identity Card issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs

Unique Disability ID (UDID) Card issued by the Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment

Overseas electors registered under Section 20A of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, must produce their original Indian Passport only for identification.

Voters will receive Voter Information Slips with polling details at least five days before election day. However, these slips cannot be used as ID proof.

The by election will be held on November 11 and results will be declared on November 14.

The bypoll is necessitated due to the death of BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath in June this year, following a heart attack.

While the BJP has fielded Deepak Reddy, Gopinath’s widow Sunita is the BRS candidate. The ruling Congress’ candidate is also supported by the Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM.