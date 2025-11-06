Wine shops, bars, to remain closed for Jubilee Hills by poll

Hyderabad: In view of the Jubilee Hills by election, all wine/toddy shops and bars attached to restaurants (including bars in star hotels and registered clubs) in the polling areas falling under Sanathnagar police will remain closed.

The shops will be closed from 6:00 pm on November 9 to 6:00 pm on November 11, and again on November 14 from 6:00 am until the completion of counting.

The restriction will also apply on the date of re-poll, if any.

Jubilee Hills by-election

Polling for the Jubilee Hills by-election is scheduled for November 11 and counting on November 14. The election process is expected to be completed by November 16.

The by poll was necessitated after the death of the BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath in June this year.

The election is expected to be a triangular fight between Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with BRS fielding Maganti Sunitha, wife of late Maganti Gopinath, Congress fielding Naveen Yadav and BJP fielding Lanka Deepak Reddy, who had unsuccessfully contested for the seat in the 2023 Assembly elections.

Assaduddin Owaisi’s All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) announced its support for Congress.