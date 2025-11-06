Jubilee Hills bypoll: CM Revanth ‘pleasing’ minorities, claims BJP chief

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP president N Ramchander Rao on Thursday alleged that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was indulging in Muslim appeasement to gain the votes of the community in the November 11 bypoll to Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency here.

Revanth Reddy, who was also wearing a cap, has become “Revanth Uddin” during his campaign, for the sake of votes of 20 per cent of Muslims, he claimed.

“It is clear that his (Reddy) comments are vote bank politics. He says Muslims get respect because of Congress. Congress did not ensure respect for Muslims. In fact, Congress hurts respect of Muslims by treating them as vote bank. It is important whether Congress is ensuring education, medical facilities, livelihood opportunities and housing to Muslims or not,” Rao told PTI Videos.

The BRS is also following the same policies and both parties are ignoring 80 per cent Hindus for the sake of 20 per cent votes of Muslims, he alleged.

Addressing a campaign rally here on Thursday, the CM criticised Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy for opposing the recent induction of former cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin into the Council of Ministers.

What is Kishan Reddy’s problem if a leader belonging to minorities was made a minister, he had asked.

“Congress government provided many opportunities to minorities. It was only Congress that gave big posts to the minorities. Congress means Muslims and Muslims means Congress,” Revanth Reddy had said.

The bypoll is necessitated due to the death of BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath in June this year, following a heart attack.

While the BJP has fielded Deepak Reddy, Gopinath’s widow Sunita is the BRS candidate. The ruling Congress’ candidate is also supported by the Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM.